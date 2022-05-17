Eric Thomas Singer passed away in Tooele, Utah, May 11, 2022, at the age of 37.

He is survived by his wife Stella Singer; daughter Reagan Singer; mother Susan (Herbert) Wright; siblings Chrissy (Michael Hess) Singer, Candy Singer, and Robert (Lorie) Singer; cousins Chechie and Julio Morales; nieces Bella, Chloe and Ava Singer; nephew Adam Argie; along with many loved uncles, aunts, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Singer and grandparents Fred and Margaret Elliott.

Eric was a beloved father, husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. His greatest joy in life was being a father to his daughter Reagan. He was a loving husband and friend to his wife, Stella. Eric enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, working on his cars, and spending time with his family and friends.

He will be remembered for his infectious smile, laugh, humor, kindness, and thoughtfulness. He was the guy who would give you the shirt off his back and had a heart of gold.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 50 S. 1st Street, Tooele, Utah. The family requests bright colors or T-shirts of Eric’s favorite bands or movies be worn to the celebration.