Ernest Jeffery Beacham was born May 11, 1945, to Richard Frank Beacham and Elaine Jefferies Beacham in Grantsville, Utah. He passed away at his home in Grantsville, Utah, March 25, 2022.

Ernie was a natural born athlete. He was a catcher in All Star Little League Baseball and a middle linebacker for Grantsville High School. Ernie inherited his strength and work ethic from his father and his mother’s sense of community. After completing high school, Ernie traveled around. He spent time in Big Piney, Wyoming, on a ranch for a summer. He lived in Hawaii on Oahu for several months working at a car dealership. Ernie ultimately ended up in Seattle, Washington, for about a year where he served his apprenticeship as a brick mason before returning back to Utah. His masonry workmanship was flawless and precise.

Ernie’s rhythm and good looks caught the attention of Sharon Perkins and they were married Nov. 14, 1970. Ernie and Sharon welcomed three children together Marnie, Ernest Jr., and Burt. Ernie was a proud and patient father. Ernie’s favorite hobby was providing for his family, but he could also strum Johnny Cash on the guitar and was a talented trapshooter, winning the Utah State Trapshoot Contest in 1976.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Ernie got a job at Tooele Army Depot, working his way up to become a firefighter. He was a firefighter for 20 years and made many close friends, but fought very few fires. As Ernie approached retirement he worked with his sons to build a home in Oakley, Utah, where he and Sharon lived for 10 years, then returning home to Grantsville to be near family.

Ernie was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a deep testimony of The Book of Mormon, the first book he read cover to cover. Ernie and Sharon were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on his birthday, May 11, 1977, and they served a service mission on Temple Square and at the Conference Center for two years.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Farrell Beacham, his children Marnie Beacham and Burt Beacham, and his grandson Logan Bateman. He is survived by his wife Sharon Beacham, his sister Pat (David) Peabody, Ernie and Sharon’s previous children Ty (Jodi) Bateman and Matt Machon, Ernest Jr. (Shawndi) Beacham, daughter-in-law, Phoebe Beacham (Burt), 15 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

A viewing was held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services were held Wednesday, March 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 410 Shelley Lane, Grantsville, Utah. Interment followed at the Grantsville City Cemetery.