Ernst moves up

School board announces superintendent choice ♦

The Tooele County School District has a new superintendent.

In a special meeting held at 4 p.m. at the school district office on Friday, April 15, the Tooele County School Board of Directors approved the selection of Mark Ernst as the school district’s new superintendent.

Ernst has been serving as the school district’s interim superintendent since Scott Rogers’ abrupt resignation for health reasons in November 2021. Rogers had served as the district’s superintendent for eight years.

“We are excited to have Dr. Ernst as our new Tooele County School District superintendent,” said Melissa Rich, president of the Tooele County School District Board of Directors. “This was a difficult process. The board interviewed four great candidates, but Mark stood out as the top candidate.”

Ernst was the only in-district applicant. The other applicants that were interviewed included the director of School Design and Leadership from a university in Texas, the superintendent from a school district in Idaho, and a secondary school director from a Utah school district.

“During this process, our goal was to hire the best person for our school district,” said Camille Knudson, school board vice president. “We asked our community for their feedback and tried to keep that at the forefront during the interview process. We were looking for someone who would represent what our community was looking for and who would put our students first.”

Ernst worked as a warehouse manager for a dairy in Roseburg, Oregon before he started his career in education in 2004 teaching history at Grantsville Junior High.

Four years later, Ernst became the lead teacher at Tooele South High School, the forerunner to Blue Peak High School, and then assistant principal at Tooele Junior High, before he was named principal of the new Community Learning Center and Blue Peak High School when the facility opened in 2010.

Ernst went back to Grantsville in August 2013 as the principal at Grantsville High School. He was appointed as the area director for Grantsville schools, including Wendover and Dugway, in 2017.

Rogers announced the appointment of Ernst as the school district’s assistant superintendent effective July 1, 2021 following Doelene’s Pitt’s retirement.

Ernst holds a bachelor’s of science degree in history from Weber State University, a master’s degree in education from University of Phoenix and a doctorate in education leadership and professional practice from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee. He is also trained as a “turnaround administrator” by the University of Virginia’s Partnership for Leaders in Education.

Ernst’s appointment is effective July 1, 2022. In accordance with state code the appointment is for a two-year term, renewable at the discretion of the school board. Ernst’s compensation will be the subject of further negotiations with the school board.

“The opportunity to serve as superintendent of schools for the Tooele County School District is humbling,” said Ernst. “We have excellent schools, employees, parents, and students; I look forward to continuing our work in providing outstanding educational opportunities for students in Tooele County.”