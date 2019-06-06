Error left CJC construction out of 2019 budget

While the new Children’s Justice Center building is just weeks away from being completed, the Tooele County Commission is just now discussing adding enough money to the county’s budget to cover the cost of the new building.

The County Commission discussed adding at least $1.2 million to the county’s 2019 budget to cover the cost of building the new CJC building during its meeting Tuesday night at the Tooele County Building.

“There was a budgeting error,” said County Commission chairman Tom Tripp. “We knew we were going to spend more money, but somehow it didn’t get in the budget.”

Tripp joined the County Commission in January 2019. The 2019 budget was approved in December 2018.

Back in 2017, Tooele County applied for a Community Development Block Grant to help pay for a new CJC building. CDBG is a federal program administered by the Wasatch Front Regional Council.

At the time the county applied for the grant, the estimated cost of the new CJC was $820,651, according to Wasatch Front Regional Council records.

The county asked for $386,000 from the CDBG, to be spread out over a two-year period. The balance of the cost was to be paid by the county as a “match” for the CDBG funds.

Wasatch Front Regional Council records show that the county received $227,839 in 2017 and $37,777 in 2018 from the CDBG program for the new CJC building.

Tooele County’s approved budgets show $200,000 budgeted from county funds for the CJC in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Tooele County released a request for sealed bids for the construction of the CJC building in March 2018 with a due date of March 28. The request for bids included construction information prepared by MHTN architects.

The April 3, 2018, County Commission meeting agenda included the acceptance of a bid for the construction of the new CJC building. However, according to meeting minutes the agenda item was pulled because it was “not ready.”

The April 17, 2018, and May 1, 2018, County Commission meetings were canceled. The construction bid was not on the agenda for the May 15, 2018, County Commission meeting. The June 5, 2018, County Commission meeting was canceled.

At the June 19, 2018, meeting, three months after the construction bids were due, the County Commission ratified a $1,424,800 contract with Valley Design and Construction, Inc. from Layton for the construction of the CJC building.

The recording of the discussion of the contract approval during the June 18, 2018, County Commission meeting does not include any explanation of the $604,149 increase over the 2017 estimated cost.

“This is a ratification, we agreed already, the contract has been signed,” said County Commissioner Shawn Milne during the June 19, 2018, meeting.

The $1.4 million construction contract only includes the construction costs of the new CJC building; it does not include design fees, permits, equipment, and a contingency, according to Tripp.

“It looks like we are $1.2 million short,” Tripp said. “But we may choose to go a little higher.”

The actual final estimated cost may be more like $1.92 million after including design costs, fees, outdoor playground equipment, and a reasonable contingency amount, according to Tripp.

Scott Degelbeck, of Ophir and Tooele, and Jeff McNeill, of unincorporated Tooele County, were the only speakers during the public hearing on the proposed budget adjustments.

They both chastised the commissioners for the budget shortfall for the CJC building.

The intent was to take funds from the county’s fund balance to cover the cost of building the CJC, but that wasn’t put in the 2019 budget, according to Tripp.

“I don’t have an answer that will make you happy,” Tripp said. “Somehow in the budget process it wasn’t put there. It was an oversight or a mistake. It should have been budgeted. It was a mistake and we have to deal with it.”

The $1.2 million construction shortfall amounts to nominally 10% of the county’s fund balance, according to Tripp.

The County Commission did not vote on the budget adjustments during its meeting Tuesday night, continuing the practice of discussing agenda items at one meeting and then taking a vote at a following meeting.

“If people want to comment, get a hold of us, we are still taking public input,” Tripp said. “This is a big adjustment.”