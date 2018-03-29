Ervin Dale Shields passed away peacefully at his son’s home in Grantsville, Utah, on Monday, March 26, 2018, at the age of 82. Ervin was born on March 18, 1936, to Clarence and Katherine Shields in Pine Canyon, Utah.

During his lifetime he worked for Smith Trucking, Kennecott, American Salt and the Tooele Smelter. In 1987 he purchased a bar in Stockton, Utah, known as “The Valley Lounge.” He continued building many friendships there and was loved by many people. He continued running the bar until he later retired in 2007. He enjoyed camping and fishing with family. He spent many days traveling with his truck and trailer, just to get away.

Ervin is survived by his wife, Shirlee Shields, and children: Pam Brunson, Carrie (Brad) Palmer, Gay Shields, Patty Shields, Kathy Birdzell, Rusty (Elizabeth) Shields, Koby Shields, Shena (Rodney) Draper, Dakin Cowdell and Quade Cowdell; and many adopted sons/daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also previously married to Ethelyn Shakespear.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

A funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, March 30 at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main, Tooele. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral from 9:30 am to 10:45 am, followed by the grave dedication at Grantsville City Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend as we pay our respects to this wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. The family would like to thank CNS hospice caregivers for their care during this short time.