Evans wins big at Bit n’ Spur Rodeo

Erda teen wins tie-down roping title in his hometown ♦

Braydin Evans is headed to the National High School Finals Rodeo next week in Rock Springs, Wyoming, but before he chases a national title in tie-down roping, he put on a show for his hometown fans.

The 18-year-old from Erda captured the tie-down roping title at the annual Bit n’ Spur Rodeo at Deseret Peak Complex, finishing first out of 42 competitors with a time of 11.2 seconds. Colton Kofoed was second at 11.7, followed by Kelly Elton (11.9), Kade Pitchford (12.1) and Shane Hancock (12.1).

Evans teamed with longtime partner Brodi Jones to finish fifth in team roping in 5.9 seconds. The team of Chaze Kananen and Tyler Whitlow finished first (4.7), followed by Hagen Peterson and Jace Nielson (4.9) and Brian Winn and Matt Liston (5.1). Jones and Hadley Cloward were fourth in 5.6 and Nelson Robinson teamed with Liston for a sixth-place finish in 6.2.

The bareback riding title went to Ryan Jessop, who posted a score of 81 points. He was followed by Ethan McNeill (79), Morgan Heaton (78) and Myles Carlson (77). Stewart Wright won the saddle bronc title with 83 points, with Clayson Hutchings second at 73, Scott Lauki third at 68 and Cahn Williams fourth at 64.

Colton Mooney was tops among the 15 entrants in steer wrestling, clocking in at 5.1 seconds. Zach Trapp was second at 10.8, with Trevor Knighton third at 14.3 and Payton Woolstenhulme fourth at 17.6.

Anna Bahe won the breakaway roping crown, clocking in with a time of 2.3 seconds. Raelyn Wakley was second, one-tenth of a second slower than Bahe, with Megan Burbidge third at 2.7 and Addy Haviland fourth at 2.9.

Katilyn Udy was the fastest barrel racer, clocking in at 16.071 seconds. She was followed by Kristen Stevens (16.208), Darcy Grant (16.638) and Lindsay Peterson (16.659).

There were no completed rides among the 23 bull riders who entered the rodeo.

Prize money totaled $21,925.60 for the rodeo.