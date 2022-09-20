Everett Ray Peterson, Jr., age 82, of Tooele, Utah, passed through the veil and was taken into the loving arms of the Savior on Sept. 16, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah, after complications from surgery.

He was born Sept. 28, 1939, in Rio Tinto, Nevada, to Everett Ray Peterson, Sr. and Eldean Shea Peterson. He graduated from Tooele High School in 1957. He married the love of his life Sharlene Lance Peterson on Aug. 18, 1961, and was later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple.

Everett was employed for 36 years at Meadow Gold Dairy. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and served two terms as the Tooele County Search and Rescue Commander.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as 1st counselor in the Tooele 15 Ward bishopric and other various callings.

His is survived by his wife Sharlene of 61 years, his children Daniel (Carolyn), Mark (Monica), and Lance Peterson. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, along with brothers Russ (Tammy) and Tim Peterson.

He was preceded in death by his only daughter Stephanie, granddaughter Kaylee, and his parents.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at the Tooele South Stake Center, 1025 Southwest Drive. Interment will be at the Tooele City Cemetery under the direction of Tate Mortuary.