Excelsior cuts ribbon on new junior high

New junior high in Erda features specialty classrooms for classical education ♦

When Excelsior Academy opened in August this year, students in grades 6, 7 and 8 were welcomed in a new building built for the expansion of Tooele County’s first charter school.

Excelsior Academy celebrated the opening of its new junior high school on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours.

“This is the culmination of two years of anticipation,” said Stephanie Eccles, executive director of Excelsior Academy. “When I first came to the school and saw all the talent and dedication of the teachers, and saw that the school had a waiting list, I knew we had to do something because everyone deserves the unique and fine education that Excelsior offers.”

That something involved the building of a 55,000-square-foot junior high building, designed for Excelsior’s programs. The new junior high was built to the east of Excelsior’s elementary building.

Silver Peak Engineering, a Layton-based structural and civil engineering firm, designed the 22-classroom building that also houses a gym, cafe, and a greenhouse attached to a science classroom.

One West Construction, a Kaysville-based contractor that specializes in charter school buildings, was the general contractor for the new building.

With room for 450 students, Excelsior’s new junior high features a black box theater classroom, a dance studio, a room designed for career and technical education, science classrooms with extensive laboratory facilities, along with office space for administrators and counselors.

At the same time the junior high building was announced, Excelsior also announced plans for the remodeling of the elementary school.

Plans for the elementary remodel include a new music room, an expansion of the cafeteria, and the addition of a faculty workroom and adult restrooms.

At that time, Eccles said she and the Excelsior Board of Directors were working on a loan for around $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program to fund the construction projects.

Charter schools are publicly funded independent schools authorized by the Utah State Charter School Board. They are public and open to all students, charge no tuition and have no geographic boundaries for attendance. They receive funding from the state based on enrollment. Charter schools also receive a portion of the property tax levied by their local school district.

A lottery is held if more students apply to attend a charter school than its capacity allows.

Excelsior Academy was the first charter school in Tooele County. It opened in fall 2009. Excelsior Academy is the only school in the county to receive an A grade from the state two years in a row.

Eccles credits Excelsior’s academic success to a combination of the school’s people and its education model, which includes a broad classical education with a language-focused curriculum.

“Spoken and written words conjure up images in the mind,” she said. “That causes the brain to work at a higher level.”