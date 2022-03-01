Excelsior girls’ basketball team places second at State

After losing in the first round of the playoffs in 2021, the Excelsior girls’ basketball team advanced to the state championship game this year. In a tough game against Monticello Academy played February 18, 2022, the Lions fell 41-32 and placed second in the 8th Grade Girls State Championship in the Utah Charter and Small Schools Athletic League. Ending the season with a remarkable 10-2 record, Excelsior’s only losses during the season were to Monticello.

The Lions, who had split games with Monticello during the season, were down three players with injuries for the final game, which was played on Monticello’s home court. Jessie Sharp led the scoring with 12 points while Kennedy Searle added nine. Leah Winder tallied six points, Lizzie Penovich hit a three pointer and Mariah Feith connected on two free throws.

Second-year head coach Tylee Searle was proud of her team’s progress and successful season. “The girls worked hard all year. They were down, and they would come back. All five of our starters scored in games. It was a well-balanced attack. They played tough defense, and improved so much. I’m proud of how our bench stepped up and played in the championship game with some of our starters out with injuries.”

“It was a great championship game. It’s hard to play the same team three times and beat them,” she continued. “We got some things figured out for the second time that we played them and beat them, but in the championship game they figured us out and shut down our inside game,” she continued.

“I was so proud of our girls. The Monticello team commented about what great sportsmanship our girls showed and how they were very supportive of each other and the other team’s players. They are great athletes and great kids,” Searle concluded.

The Lions opened the playoffs with a 54-24 blowout over Athlos Charter School. Sharp led all scores with 16 points followed by Kennedy Searle with 14, and Winder with 11. Abby Brown added six with Eliza Prescott scoring four and Penovich adding a three.

In the semifinals, Excelsior came from behind to beat Providence Hall 32-29 to advance to the championship game. Kennedy Searle topped the scoring with 19 points while Sharp contributed nine and Prescott three.

In their first matchup of the year, Monticello won by 14 points. After the game Coach Searle and her players adjusted their play and won the second game by nine points.

Seventh grader Kennedy Searle shared, “I think our biggest strength this year was our ability to make adjustments. After we lost to Monticello the first time, we made adjustments and came back and won the second game.”

Kennedy continued, “It’s all about defense. We had a half court press that many teams couldn’t break. Our girls were fantastic. The other team couldn’t pass the ball very well to get open shots.”

Eighth grader Jessie Sharp commented, “We worked together really well, and we were all friends. Playing on this team has been a really good experience and a starting point to learn more about basketball and getting to make new friends.”

Coach Searle, who is assisted by Dora Tyler, loves basketball. “I have six kids who have all played basketball. I have helped my husband coach them through the years, but this is my first experience as a head coach.”

“My favorite part about coaching is working with the girls and watching them improve, and winning is nice as well.”

“During the course of the season, each of our starters had a breakout game where she hit her season high in points. It was exciting to have a great core of starters with excellent help off the bench,” Coach Searle explained. Kennedy Searle’s highest game total was 32. Winder had 17 in a game followed by a 16-point outing by Sharp and a 15-point game by Brown. Prescott’s game high total was 10.

“Each girl has amazing strengths, “Coach Searle detailed. “Eliza played amazing defense. She battled hard as an undersized post player and showed amazing athleticism on the press and covering inbounds passes. Leah is a great shooter and hit three in a row against Athlos, a three and two 2-pointers while Jessie is an outstanding rebounder who loved to steal the ball and score layups,” Coach Searle continued. “Abby is a good ball handler who led the team in steals, and Kennedy does a great job as a tall point guard handling the ball and rebounding.”

“Due to all of our injuries, our bench was so valuable,” she continued. “Lizzie provided a great spark off the bench with her passing and three pointers. Camera Sacre has made tremendous improvement in her first season of basketball. Her defense and athleticism were terrific. Mariah came in at key points to provide consistency and support for the team. We couldn’t have done it without any of the girls.”

Great teams are improved by great practice squads, and the Excelsior A team practiced daily against the B Team. B Team players were Maddelyn Flygare, Addison Farnsworth, Liz and Candy Valenzuela, Skye Hansen, Camila Brito and Eleanor Palmer. The B Team finished their season with a 6-3 record,losing to Monticello twice and to Wasatch Academy once by a single point. Later in the season, the B Team avenged their loss to Wasatch and won the second game by two points.