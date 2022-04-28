Exciting finish gives Tooele 7-6 victory over Payson

Ethan Davies made the most of his two trips to the plate Tuesday afternoon against Payson at Dow James Field.

With the game tied at 6-6 in the fifth inning, Davies smacked a triple with one out to give Tooele the go-ahead runner at third base. The Buffaloes, however, were unable to bring him home with a pop out and a strikeout to end the inning.

But Davies would still play a big part in Tooele’s 7-6 victory.

With the score still tied at 6-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh with one out and Conner Spindler at third base, Davies ripped a shot to center field deep enough for Spindler to tag on the fly out and score the winning run. Davies was credited with a game-winning RBI.

The Buffaloes got a home-field break when Spindler pounded a hard shot toward the Payson shortstop to start off the bottom of the seventh. The ball took a giant hop over the head of the shortstop and Spindler reached on an infield single.

Adrien Lovato laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move Spindler to second and then a wild pitch moved Spindler to third base to set up Davies’ RBI.

Lovato pitched all seven innings to pick up the victory on the mound. Tooele improved to 5-4 in Region 7 and Payson dropped slightly to 6-3, still in first place in the region..

Tooele plays at Payson today, at Uintah on Tuesday, May 10 and finishes up the regular season at home against Payson on Wednesday, May 11.

Tooele opened Wednesday’s game with a run in the first inning.

Leadoff hitter Bryson Byrd singled to center, followed by a single to center by Camden Colovich which got past Payson’s center fielder and Byrd raced home on the play with Colovich awarded with an RBI.

Payson jumped ahead in the second inning with two runs on a two RBI double.

Tooele got the offense rolling in the bottom of the fourth. Spindler walked, Lovato followed with a single to left to put runners on the corners.

Jayson Shubert ripped a single up the middle for an RBI and Tooele still had runners at first and third with one out. Garrett Palmer walked to load the bases.

Carson Hendrix singled to center for another Tooele run and the Buffaloes were up 3-2 with the bases still loaded.

Payson walked two runners to make it 5-2, and then Kaden Deen pounded the ball to deep center for a sacrifice fly to make it 6-2 for Tooele after four complete innings.

Payson responded with four runs in the top of the fifth inning on four hits which included an inside-the-park home run.

Neither team scored in the sixth, and Tooele got the winning run in the seventh.

