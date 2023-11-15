Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
November 15, 2023
EXIT Realty Ascendancy agent Savannah Van Der Meide runs Coat Drive/Closet 

EXIT Realty Ascendancy and its agents have always prided themselves on finding ways to give back to their community. 

With the economy in a slump and many people finding themselves on tighter and tighter budgets, agent Savannah Van Der Meide has continued the tradition started by previous agents at EXIT Realty Ascendancy of collecting coats and winter gear to give out to those who are in need. 

Donations of coats and winter gear are accepted at the local office and all are welcome to come browse the selection available and take what they need. EXIT Realty Ascendancy is located at 70 S. Main St. Tooele, UT.

