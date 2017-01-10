Expert snowplow drivers

Living in the county’s “Banana Belt” as we call Stansbury Park, I have seldom been concerned with snow removal from my cul-de-sac. This winter that beautiful snow kept falling and my former mobility ceased — until the Tooele County snowplows showed. I have watched from my window how expert the drivers are at maneuvering their plow blades. They handle their equipped trucks with such skill that I feel impressed to say thanks for good work that adds pleasure and safety to my life.

Carolyn Palmer

Stansbury Park