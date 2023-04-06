Exploring the world of sport, recreation in Tooele County

As a first-time sports reporter, I am the perfect example of the old adage “Those who can’t, teach.”

For as much as I love sports and am competitive by nature, there is not a single athletic bone in my body. During each high school game I cover, I find myself wishing I had tried out for baseball, tennis and soccer and the like. Then again, I probably saved myself — and the teams — the awkward, uncoordinated swings and kicks that would have inevitably occurred each time I took to the playing field.

Despite these shortcomings, as a father of a young child it has become a mission of mine to introduce him to as many recreational activities in hopes that he finds something of interest to him. With spring weather [hopefully] around the corner, I plan on finding one sport/activity each week to participate in and cover for the next issue of the Transcript Bulletin.

So in the coming weeks, weather permitting, I will begin my quest to learn spring sports and bring the communities attention to local clubs and organizations that facilitate such recreation. From pickleball to paddleboarding, frisbee golf to trail running, my fitness levels will go where they have not gone in years.

Consider this article a call for help, as it would be mutually beneficial to get feedback from the community about the sports Tooele County residents are interested in playing. Feel free to send me any and all ideas for the activities catered to springtime and I’ll do my best to cover a great deal of them.

Please send recommendations to sports.transcript@gmail.com and include any pertinent contact information for instructors or organizations related to the sport.

This has the potential to be a monumental moment for me to chronicle my inability to sharpen my athletic skills, but at the very least it is a great opportunity to showcase some of the sports in the area. Above all else, it will give exposure to the great local instructors and coaches who pour their hearts into making each activity fun to play.