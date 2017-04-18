Explosion and fire erupts near Bauer

A fire near Bauer Road was sparked after an explosion at an excavation site north of the Stockton Bar Monday afternoon.

A generator powering a conveyor belt at the Harper Companies’ gravel pit was involved in the explosion, which caught an adjacent trailer on fire, according to Tooele City Fire Chief Bucky Whitehouse. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Fire crews from Stockton Fire Department, Tooele City Fire Department and Tooele Army Depot Fire Department arrived to battle the blaze, which was reported around noon. Crews were able to knock down and completely extinguish the fire by about 12:30 p.m.

At one point, scanner reports identified that tires at the excavation site had caught fire.

Whitehouse said sand and water used to extinguish the fire made it difficult to determine the exact circumstances that led to the explosion, but witnesses reported hearing an explosion.