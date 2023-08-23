The driver of a vehicle driving over the speed limit ran a stop sign on Erda Way on Saturday, Aug. 12 causing a major accident and injuries to several individuals.

The driver of a Subaru Outback ran the stop sign at the intersection of westbound Erda Way and Sheep Lane and hit a GMC truck pulling a trailer just before 6 p.m. on Aug. 12. The driver of the GMC truck was traveling northbound on Sheep Lane, according to Lt. Eli Wayman, with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department.

As a result of the accident, the male driver of the Subaru was flown to a Salt Lake area hospital with serious injuries including head trauma. The female passenger in the Subaru was transported by ambulance to a Salt Lake area hospital with serious injuries as well.

The male driver and male passenger of the GMC truck were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Due to the severity of the accident, the Utah Highway Patrol helped with diagramming and documenting the accident, according to Wayman.

Deputies and troopers remained on scene around 10:30 p.m. The vehicles had to be towed from the scene because of the damage.

It is estimated that the Subaru was traveling at 65-70 miles an hour when the driver ran the stop sign, Wayman said. The speed limit is posted at 34-45 miles an hour depending on the location. It is unknown whether or not the driver will receive a citation or ticket.

The investigation is ongoing.