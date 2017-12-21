Extra space in Grantsville City Hall will be put to use

While the Grantsville City Police Department and justice court were eager to escape cramped quarters in Grantsville City Hall, other departments will be able to take advantage of the suddenly spacious building.

Before anyone can take advantage of the space, however, the City is patching walls, cleaning the carpets and painting the walls, according to Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall. There were desks and other office furniture stacked in the main lobby of City Hall on Wednesday as work to clean out the former court clerk offices continued. Marshall said the carpet cleaning should be finished in the coming week.

Grantsville City Finance Director Sherrie Broadbent has a small office, as has the city attorney’s secretary, according to Marshall. The city’s building inspectors have also been working in small spaces, he said.

One room in the recently freed space will be set aside for a conference room, Marshall said.

The police department and justice court moved into the new $3.6 million Grantsville Justice Center on Dec. 8. The transition into the 12,947-square-foot facility has given officers more space to operate, as well as better and more secure storage.

The official grand opening and dedication for the new justice center will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 11.