Extreme drought conditions lead to a muddy, salt mess

January marked the seventh consecutive month in Tooele Valley with precipitation below normal. The last significant rainfall came back on June 27-28, 2020, when the valley received nearly 2 inches of precipitation, slightly above normal for June.

“No doubt about it, we’re in bad shape with June the last month where we were even close to normal precipitation,” said Ned Bevan, weather observer for the National Weather Service.

Bevan’s measurements show only .30 inches of precipitation for January with normal precipitation for the month at 1.07 inches. Snowfall measured 3.8 inches with normal snowfall for January at 12.7 inches.

Total snowfall for the weather year which began in October is 15.8 inches compared to a normal for this time of the year of 43.5 inches.

On Feb. 5, Tooele received .22 inches of precipitation during a saltwater storm coming in from the Great Salt Lake which deposited mud and salt on buildings and vehicles.

“We don’t see those salt storms every year, but that’s what I think happened on the fifth and made for long lines at the car washes,” Bevan said.

Utahns can only hope Utah’s springtime rainy season (March-May) is even wetter than normal to make up for nearly a year of meager rainfall.

Grantsville Reservoir is at 46% capacity compared to 51% capacity at this time last year. Settlement Canyon Reservoir is at 46% compared to 56% capacity at this time last year.

The United States Drought Monitor released on Thursday shows 70% of the state in Exceptional Drought condition.

For January, Tooele reached a high of 57 degrees on Jan. 13 and a low of 10 degrees on Jan. 11. The average high was 42.4 degrees and the average low at 22.2 degrees.

Jordan Clayton of the Utah Snow Survey staff summarized precipitation at SNOTEL sites.

“We need more snow! As of February 1st, the snow water equivalent (SWE) measured at our SNOTEL sites is 65% of normal statewide, with all major basins below 83%. Utah’s poor snowpack conditions, lagging precipitation, extremely dry soils, and low antecedent streamflow are impacting runoff conditions; streamflow forecasts for April to July snowmelt runoff volume are generally between 25% and 60% of average, with several forecast points at around 20%. Utah’s reservoir storage is currently at 65% of capacity, down 15% from last year. When combined with the low forecasts, the resulting Surface Water Supply Indices for Utah basins are alarmingly low. It is increasingly likely that Utah will experience below to well-below average water supply conditions for the 2021 water year. Water managers should plan accordingly.”