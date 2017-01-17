Facility ready for new role in helping the homeless

It’s been empty for 18 months, but Tooele County’s former transitional housing facility is ready for tenants again, a county official says.

The last occupants moved out of the housing facility on East Vine Street in Tooele City in June 2015.

That’s when federal regulations tied up funding for operating the housing facility, according to Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman.

“The original HUD [U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] program that was providing the money to operate the facility ended,” he said. “And we could not access other HUD funding because the original grant to buy the housing restricted the kind of people that could stay in the facility.”

The transitional housing facility opened in November 2011 after Tooele County bought the home from former Tooele City Councilman John Hansen in April 2011 with $458,570 in HUD grant money.

The 6,796-square-foot home, once the company hospital for the Tooele Smelter during the early 20th century, was remodeled to hold six apartments of various sizes that together have a capacity of around 22 people.

Operated by Tooele County Relief Services, the facility’s original intent was to provide housing and support services for people with temporary housing needs for up to 90 days.

During Tooele County’s budget crisis the facility’s operation was turned over to Valley Behavioral Health in May 2013. But Tooele County maintained ownership of the property.

The HUD grant that funded the building’s purchase required that the facility be used for transitional housing for the chronic homeless, according to Bateman.

“HUD had a very narrow definition of chronic homelessness,” he said. “When funding ended for the transitional program, we couldn’t put other people in the housing.”

It took 18 months of working with HUD and Valley Behavioral Health to come up with a way to keep the place open, Bateman said.

“We had to rewrite the restrictive covenants for the housing,” he said.

The new agreement with HUD allows for the facility to house the chronic homeless, homeless, and low-income households, according to Emily Harris, a grant writer with VBH.

“Part of the problem with the funding may have been because HUD is moving away from funding transitional housing in favor of permanent supportive housing,” she said.

No longer transitional housing, the facility is now considered permanent supportive housing. It is not an emergency homeless shelter, according to Harris.

“Residents can pay their rent using Section 8 or Shelter Care Plus vouchers from Tooele County Housing Authority,” she said. “And they can stay as long as they need to, as long as they pay their rent.”

Section 8 and Shelter Care Plus are federal housing assistance programs with eligibility and benefits determined by household size and income.

Tooele County has entered into an agreement with Danville Development, a Midvale, Utah-based property management firm, to manage the Tooele County housing facility, Bateman said. Danville currently manages the Canyon Cove senior affordable housing community on East Vine Street for Tooele County Aging and Adult Services.

“Danville will collect the rent and take care of the property,” Bateman said. “Danville will also prepare reports required by HUD.”

While tenants pay rent with vouchers, the Tooele County housing facility is different from other housing facilities that accept vouchers, according to Ivette Trujillo, the housing’s program manager with VBH.

“Generally the facility is for people that are experiencing some degree of homelessness,” Trujillo said.

Prospective tenants will be screened, evaluated and approved by VBH social workers, according to Trujillo.

VBH will use Medicaid funding to provide any needed medical or mental health support, including substance abuse treatment that residents need, Trujillo said.

VBH will also work with the Department of Workforce Services to help residents with employment.

While the housing is permanent, as opposed to transitional, the plan is for the tenants to move out when they are able, allowing the county’s housing facility, along with VBH’s supportive services to help more people, according to Bateman.

“As the household income improves, the amount of the rent subsidy will decrease,” he said. “The idea is that when they are able, the residents will choose to move out to independent housing. It has been great to see Danville, Valley Behavioral Health, and Tooele County Housing Authority come together to make this happen for our community.”

Bateman anticipates that new residents will be living in the Tooele County housing facility by the end of January.