Tooele County Fair organizers pleased with turnout ♦

Karaoke is still alive, at least at the Tooele County Fair.

The Tooele County Fair includes what fair organizer Ron Baum refers to as Utah’s oldest karaoke contest. At the 2018 Tooele County Fair, held Aug. 2-4 at Deseret Peak Complex, the karaoke contest had no open slots for singers, according to Baum.

“The list was completely full,” he said. “We couldn’t have added one more singer.”

The maxed out karaoke contest was only one sign that the county fair is back up to a full house after a one-year break in 2013, according to Baum.

“It was the best turnout I have seen in years,” he said. “We’ve got the fair back to the glory days.”

It’s hard to tell how many people attended the fair, because the fair does not charge for parking or general admission, Baum said.

But there were over 600 people at the free opening concert on Thursday night with Charley Jenkins, and an estimated 1,500 people enjoyed the Friday night concert that featured the Buckaroo Balladeers, the Saliva Sisters, and country artist Craig Morgan, Baum said.

Also, the demolition derby drew such a large crowd on Saturday night that people had to be turned away because the maximum capacity of the venue was reached, Baum said.

“We had a great turnout at all the venues,” Baum said. “The junior livestock show and sale was well attended. The car show had over 80 cars in it. The carnival rides were busy and the petting zoo, art yard, and little farmer’s play area for the younger kids was popular.

“We got the air conditioner in the exhibits and craft area to work, which made people happy,” Baum said. “And our shuttle was busy running people around.”

The Tooele County Fair Board canceled the fair in 2013. The board said it made the decision because the county’s financial crisis had caused the layoff of county employees who played an important part in the fair.

The fair returned in 2014. It has been growing in size, both in venues and attendance, since then, according to Baum.

“The fair is back to where we were in our best years,” he said. “And that’s thanks to the hard work of the volunteers on the fair board and the staff at Deseret Peak. And we can’t forget the people of Tooele County that come out and support the fair.”

The fair board is looking for input from the public on the fair.

“The fair is a celebration of Tooele County,” he said. “We would like to know what people liked and what suggestions they might have for next year’s fair.”

People can leave comments for fair board members on the Facebook page, Tooele County Fair, according to Baum.