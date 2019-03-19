Fair board announces Phil Vassar as concert headliner for this year

Spring hasn’t even arrived yet, but the Tooele County Fair Board is gearing up for this summer’s county fair.

Ron Baum, fair board chairman, announced this week the selection of country songwriter and performing artist Phil Vassar as the headliner for the Friday night fair concert.

Vassar is one of a handful of musicians to have multiple hits as a songwriter and as an artist, according to Baum. He has 10 No. 1 hits, 15 top 10s, and 26 top 40s.

Vassar’s top songs include “Just Another Day in Paradise,” “Carlene,” “Six Pack Summer,” “American Child,” “For a Little While” and “My Next Thirty Years” performed by Tim McGraw; “Right on the Money” performed by Alan Jackson; and “I’m All Right” and “Bye Bye” performed by Jodee Messina and many more.

“American Soul” is Vassar’s ninth album. He also recently launched “Songs from the Cellar,” a wine-infused musical conversation video series airing across the U.S. and Europe.

The Tooele County Fair Board is holding a public meeting at the Tooele County Health Department, 151 N. Main Street in Tooele City, on March 27 at 7 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to solicit input from the public on the 2019 fair.

“We would like to hear from the county residents as we start planning the 2019 fair and see if they have suggestions for things to include in this year’s fair,” Baum said. “We’re also looking for a few new members for both the fair board and the junior fair board.”

The 2019 Tooele County Fair will be held Aug. 1-3 at Deseret Peak Complex.