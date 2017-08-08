Fair fun for all

Tooele County Fair hailed as a ‘success’ by organizers ♦

There were no tigers, lions or bears.

But there were pigs, sheep and cows, and ventriloquists, magicians, singers, car bashing, carnival rides, lots of food and more.

The Tooele County Fair held Aug. 3-5 at Deseret Peak Complex, drew a large crowd, according to Tooele County Fair Board Chairman Ron Baum.

“It’s hard to tell exactly how many people attended the fair because we don’t charge for general admission,” Baum said. “But this year’s fair was a success.”

However, Baum said he observed that the pavilion with crafts, commercial vendors, the petting zoo, and small animal exhibit were continually packed with people.

The free concert on Thursday night featuring Nathan Osmond drew over 500 people while there was a full house of over 1,000 people for the Darryl Worley and Maddie Wilson performance on Friday night, according to Baum.

The demolition derby drew a full house of over 5,000 people, according to Del McQuiddy, derby organizer.

“We had people from all over Utah as well as from other states like Arizona, California, and Washington,” McQuiddy said. “I talked to one spectator from France, and we had a group of exchange students from Asia that attended the derby.”

The number of people that turned out for the fair pleased Baum.

“Overall it looked like we had more people attend than last year,” he said. “Nobody should have gone away disappointed. We had something for everybody.”

Baum was full of praise for the people who attended and for the volunteers who helped put it on.

“I want to thank all the people that came out to the fair this year, the public that supported the fair, the Deseret Peak staff that came right off working for FanFest the week before and helped us, and our sponsors,” he said. “It takes a lot of people and a lot of volunteer hours to make the fair happen each year. Thank you everybody, we couldn’t do it without you.”