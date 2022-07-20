Fair returns

Tooele County Fair celebrates community after 2 years lapse ♦

With the theme “Stars, stripes and summer nights,” the Deseret Peak Complex will throw its doors wide open this summer to welcome Tooele County — and the rest of the world that wants to come — back to Tooele County for a full-blown county fair.

Canceled for two summers due to COVID-19, the Tooele County Fair makes its return this summer Aug. 4-6 at the complex built to host the annual celebration of Tooele County life.

The 2022 county fair committee has planned three days packed with fun — including a demolition derby, a Broncs and Bulls open rodeo, the Junior Livestock Show and Sale, 4H Home Arts display and judging, a softball tournament, a carnival, Utah State University Extension family activities, concerts, main stage entertainment and more.

The fair officially opens on the night of Thursday, Aug. 4 with a free concert featuring Skylar Geer on the fair’s main stage from 7-9 p.m.

Geer is a country singer and songwriter from Sandy. He and his band play a mix of music, including blues, country, rock, soul, and others.

Friday’s events include a variety of junior livestock activities — fitting and showing for swine, sheep, goats and beef with a round robin showmanship contest and an awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on the main stage.

The City of Fun Carnival opens on Friday at 4 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.

Friday is a double header with the Broncs and Bulls open rodeo at 7 p.m. and more free entertainment on the main stage — Whitney Lusk, a country artist from Spanish Fork, from 6-8 p.m. and the band UnBroken playing favorite rock and country music from 8-11 p.m.

Broncs and Bull tickets are available at tooelefair.org.

The City of Fun Carnival runs on Friday from 4-11 p.m.

On Saturday things get rolling as early as 7:30 a.m. with the livestock buyers registration followed by the livestock sale at 9 a.m.

Home Arts And 4H exhibits open at 10 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Concessions open at 11 a.m.

Main stage entertainment also kicks in at 11 a.m. with Devin Barringer’s hypnotist show followed by Elias “Lefty” Caress’s magic show at noon. “Lefty” returns to the stage at 2:15 followed by an encore show from hypnotist Devin Barringer at 3 p.m.

The Donner Party, an eclectic group of people from Grantsville that formed a band, takes to the main stage at 4 p.m. playing folk music sprinkled with bluegrass. The Donner Party will be followed by Tooele County’s favorite son singer Carver Louis at 6 p.m.

UnBroken returns to the Main Stage at 8 p.m.

All of Saturday’s main stage music is free.

In the meantime, the gates for the Demolition Derby known as Punishment at the Peak open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. Derby tickets are available at tooelefair.com.

And all this time, the City of Fun Carnival will be open from 2-11 p.m. on Saturday.

While the official fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 6, for Junior Livestockers there are events running from Monday through Wednesday too.

Softball tournaments will be held nightly starting at 6 p.m. from Aug. 3-6. Teams include 8U, 10U, 12U, and 16+ fastpitch. Three-game guarantee brackets at $300 per team. Call Troy at 801-597-4652 to sign up.

USU Extension has a variety of family activities and competitions with cash and other fun prizes.

For full details on the fair see the 2022 Tooele County Fair Book in last week’s Tooele Transcript Bulletin or check-in at tooelefair.com.