Fall colors have hit the mountains as fall temperatures drop and the official water year comes to a close.

Hydrologists start their record keeping for water years on Oct. 1. The total precipitation at that time includes both the winter snowfall and summer rain. Soon after Oct. 1, a new snowpack starts to accumulate in the mountains.

Utah’s 2022 – 2023 water year was a wild ride, leaving most of the state clear from drought status but digging out of multi-year trend of low precipitation, according to the state’s water watchers.

“The historic 2023 water year ended on September 30 and went out with a bang,” said Jordan Clayton, Supervisor, for the USDA National Resource Conservation Service’s Utah Snow Survey. “Utah received 1.2 inches of precipitation in our valley locations during September, which was well above normal — 132%.”

The rainfall of the last month of the water year brought Utah’s water-year-to-date precipitation for valley locations to 126% of median, according to Clayton.

“This summer has provided significant moisture across the state — a trend that continued last month due to active monsoonal storms,” Clayton said.

As of Oct. 3, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed 74% of Utah is drought free with 26% listed as “abnormally dry” and 6.9 percent near the state’s eastern border in drought level 1 — described as “moderate drought.” All of Tooele County was listed as drought free.

On the Tooele Valley floor, NOAA data for the 2022-2-23 water year showed that the water year ended with 106% of the average or “normal” total precipitation on the Tooele Valley floor. Precipitation in January, March and August 2023 produced spikes well above the normal precipitation for those months.

Higher than normal snowfall followed by summer monsoonal rains left Utah’s reservoir storage high, according to the NRCS.

As of Oct. 1, the state’s reservoir total was at 73% of capacity, which was 31% higher than last year’s value.

Settlement Canyon Reservoir was at 46% of capacity at the end of the 2022-2023 water year compared to a median of 30% at the end of the water year. Settlement Canyon Reservoir ended the 2021- 2022 water year at 17% of its capacity.

Grantsville Reservoir was at 38% of capacity at the end of the 2022-2023 water year compared to a median of 24% at the end of the water year. Grantsville Reservoir ended the 2021-2022 water year at 21% of its capacity.

The NRCS reservoir report does not include the Vernon Reservoir, but NRCS data from Vernon Creek near the town of Vernon showed that for the month of September 2023 the creek flowed at 150% of the 30-year median.

NRCS’s SNOTEL — snow telemetry — sites in Utah’s mountains show that Utah’s mountains also received abnormally high precipitation in September. The state’s SNOTEL sites received 2.3” of rainfall, which was 138% of normal for the month. Utah ended the water year at 136% of median precipitation at the SNOTEL sites.

The Tooele County/Vernon Creek Basin SNOTEL sites received 145% of the 30-year median, or normal, precipitation for the 2022-2023 water year.

Another statistic used by hydrologists to evaluate water conditions is soil moisture. Dry soil indicates that new precipitation will be absorbed by the soil before it reaches streams and rivers or sinks into the water table.

Tooele County started the 2022-2023 water year with 215% average solid moisture in the Tooele/Vernon Basin and 283% of average soil moisture in the Skull Valley Basin.

Despite the good news of higher than normal precipitation, record snowfall and high soil moisture content, this isn’t time to proclaim victory over drought and potential weather shortages, according to Clayton.

“Now what is needed is for Utahns to continue to conserve our precious water resources and for nature to provide us with another above-average snowpack,” he said. “While we ended the 2023 water year with many positives, the condition of the Great Salt Lake and the ongoing low level of Lake Powell, among other water bodies, suggest that we are not out of the woods just yet.”

The Great Salt Lake was at 4,192.3 feet above sea level on Oct. 10, 2023. The median level for Oct. 10 is 4.195.6 feet.

The Great Salt Lake level fell to a record low of 4,188.5 feet in November 2022, which broke the October 2021 record low of 4,190.2 feet.

“We keep fingers crossed for a bountiful snowpack season this winter …,” reads the summary of the NRCS October 1, 2023 Utah Climate and Water Report.

SNOTEL, or snow telemetry, are remote battery powered sites across western mountains that automatically measure and transmit information about snow depth, water content, rainfall, and air temperature. They are managed by the USDA’s National Resources and Conservation Service.

NRCS reports for the Tooele/Rush Valley or Tooele Valley/Vernon Creek Basin include data from four SNOTEL sites — the Mining Fork site in South Willow Fork, the Rocky Basin/Settlement Canyon site southwest of Kelsey Peak, the Vernon Creek site near the town of Vernon and the Dry Fork site on top of the Oquirrh Mountains.