Fall enrollment drops by 1% for school district

COVID-19 brings jump in school district’s online programs ♦

The Utah State Board of Education released a report last week showing public school enrolment in the state dropped by 0.23% as of Oct. 1, 2020.

Tooele County School District’s Oct. 1 enrollment report also shows a decline in students from Tooele County.

The count of students in the school district’s brick and mortar schools dropped by 1,686 students for a 12% decrease from the 2019 fall enrollment report.

The school district did pick up 1,541 students enrolled in their Blue Peak Online School, making the overall enrollment of Tooele County students in the school district 14,166 for 2020 compared to 14,311 for 2019, a 1% decrease.

The school district’s My Tech online school program jumped from 3,212 in 2019 to 7,798 in 2020, a 143%.

Most of the students enrolled in My Tech are from outside of Tooele County.

The Tooele County School District entered into an agreement with My Tech High, a Spanish Fork-based online education provider that enrolls students in kindergarten through twelfth grade, in 2017.

My Tech High forms partnerships with schools, with My Tech providing an online education that follows state guidelines for core subjects of math, science, social studies, and language. Students also have access to counseling, special education services, and registrar support through the local sponsoring school district.

Students enroll in My Tech High through the Tooele County School District. My Tech provides the online interface, teachers and curriculum. The school district receives state funding for these students and pays My Tech, according to their agreement.

Prior to 2017, a My Tech High program offered through Provo School District had105 students from Tooele County enrolled. In 2019, the Tooele County School District reported approximately 397 students out of the 3,212, students enrolled din MyTech through the district were from Tooele County.

Overall, including the My Tech program, the Tooele County School District served 21,964 students as of Oct. 1 2020, a 25% increase over 2019.

Despite the decline in traditional enrollment for 2002, both Tooele and Stansbury High schools are over their ideal capacity for 2020. Stansbury High School is at 139% of ideal capacity. Tooele High Schoolis at 118% of capacity. Grantsville HIgh School is at 95% of its capacity.