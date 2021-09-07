Family and friends still looking for Rick Morris

Police said all leads so far have been exhausted ♦

A 32-year-old man who suffered from a low blood sugar attack before his disappearance is still missing from his home in south Tooele City. Police said all leads so far have been exhausted.

Around 1 a.m. on June 25, Rick Morris’ blood sugar dropped to a dangerous level, according to his sister Mariah Morris.

His family members were able to get him to eat a sandwich at 1:47 a.m. in hopes that it would help raise his blood sugar. His mother said she last had a conversation with him at about 1:55 a.m. and he seemed okay.

When Morris’ mother came to check on him at 2:30 a.m., he was gone, according to Mariah Morris.

When blood sugar drops to critically low levels, individuals can become inebriated, act drunk, become argumentative, act happy, delusional, or experience a plethora of other symptoms.

“He was most likely in an altered state of mind when he went missing,” Mariah Morris explained.

There is also the risk that Morris fell into a coma or became unresponsive.

The family immediately began searching for Morris the night he went missing, but their search was unsuccessful because it was dark outside.

Since June 25, the family, Tooele City Police and Tooele County Search and Rescue, along with many community members have been looking for Morris.

“Rick is such an amazing person and not knowing where he is or if he’s safe has been the worst feeling we’ve ever felt,” Mariah Morris said.

The family also acquired a private investigator who has been working tirelessly and free of charge to help find Morris.

Most of Tooele City has been searched and police and volunteers have scoured the canyons with no luck.

“We have pretty much exhausted every lead,” said Jeremy Hansen, public information officer with the Tooele City Police Department. “We have searched basically everywhere.”

The family has not given up hope yet and just want to find Morris and bring him home safely.

“Please help if you can,” said Mariah Morris. “Whether you’re out hunting, hiking, camping, walking, etcetera. Please keep your eyes out for Rick or his belongings. If you’ve seen anything, know anything, find any of his belongings, or see someone you think is Rick, please snap a picture, mark it on a map, and call Tooele dispatch, or [private investigator] Michelle at 801-859-1400.”

Morris, a white male, was last seen at his home on the south end of Tooele. He is six foot one to six foot two, weighs 150 to 170 pounds, has hazel eyes, dark brown hair and a mustache.

He may have had a small black flashlight with him. He was wearing black shoes size 10.5 and wearing Members Mark jeans size 40 x 30.

He may have also been wearing a blue cloth belt with no buckle, tied at the waist.

The Morris family would like to thank volunteers and the Tooele City Police Department, along with Michelle Palmer, with Corner Canyon Investigations for help trying to find Rick Morris.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has helped us,” said Mariah Morris. “Without your help, kindness, and support, we would never have gotten this far in our search efforts. Thank you!”