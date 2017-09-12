Family displaced after blaze

A family was displaced by a fire that spread into a home on Overland Road in Tooele City early Sunday morning.

Tooele City firefighters were called to an outside fire around 2:20 a.m., according to Tooele City Fire Chief Bucky Whitehouse. While many outside fires are in grass, this fire started in a wood pile adjacent to the residence, he said.

As the fire grew, it spread from the wood pile and into the residence, Whitehouse said.

“The fire found its way into the eaves and in the attic,” he said. “When (fire) finds the attic space, then it typically runs through the house.”

Tooele City firefighters knocked down the fire in about 15 minutes, using two engines and a ladder truck, Whitehouse said. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

While the house suffered extensive damage, Whitehouse said he didn’t believe it was a total loss. The inhabitants of the home, however, were displaced because of the damage to the home.