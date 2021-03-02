Family fight at store in Grantsville

A stabbing between brothers caused extensive injuries to one brother in Grantsville last week.

Officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar store, located at 560 E. Main Street in Grantsville City on Feb. 25 at 6:42 p.m., according to Lt. Robert Sager with the Grantsville Police Department.

Upon arrival, an officer observed two males on the ground fighting, each trying to control a knife.

Officers ordered the individuals to step away from the knife. Both men had to be taken to the hospital, according to Sager, with one brother being life flighted to the University of Utah Hospital.

“One male had injuries from a hammer that police believe he used to defend himself,” said Sager. “The other male had stab wounds and his intestines were hanging out.”

One of the brothers, Herald Meik, was taken into custody and booked into the Tooele County Jail for aggravated assault, domestic violence related.

“Herald was hit in the head with a hammer,” said Sager. “It is under investigation whether or not those were defensive wounds.”

The brother who was life flighted is in a stable condition.

“We are not looking at charging the male who is in the hospital,” said Sager.

No other injuries were reported.

What led up to the altercation is under investigation.