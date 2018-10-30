Family fun at the Halloween Carnival

The 27th Annual Family Halloween Carnival was held Saturday at the Dow James Building in Tooele City.

Sponsored by the city’s Together With Youth, the event was held from noon to 2 p.m. and featured a costume parade, food, games, face painting and more.

Entrance to the event was free, but participants were encouraged to bring one can of food per person as a donation to the Tooele Food Bank to help those less fortunate.

The carnival continues the lead up to Halloween with special events planned for both Tooele and Grantsville cities on Wednesday. For more information, see related story on Page A2.