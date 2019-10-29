Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Sandy Medina of Tooele City Communites that Care accepts food donations from Colton Spilker Saturday afternoon at the Dow James Complex.
  • Carol LaForge paints a young customer’s face at the carnival.
  • Holland Howard shows off her scarecrow costume.
  • Kimberly Mohr bowls at the carnival.
  • Elizabeth Tapaha and Christopher Buher donated arm loads of cereal.
  • Timmy Atherley walks in the costume parade during the carnival.

October 29, 2019
Family Halloween Carnival

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top