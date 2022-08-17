Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
August 17, 2022
Family home burned to the ground in Rush Valley

A home in Rush Valley burned down last week after a fire started in the kitchen and dining room area. 

The home was a total loss and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Rush Valley Volunteer Fire Department received a page around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 8, about a house fire at a home on Heather Way.

When they arrived on scene a few minutes later, they found the home filled with smoke and flames, according to Jason Bolinder, Rush Valley Fire Department’s chief.

Along with Rush Valley Fire Department, around 22 firefighters from Stockton, Terra, Vernon, and the Tooele Army Depot Fire Departments also responded to the scene and worked quickly to put the fire out.

Ambulance personnel from Mountain West Medical Center also responded to the fire as a precaution.

Despite their efforts, the home was a complete loss. The cause is still under investigation, according to Bolinder. 

No injuries were reported.

A gofundme has been set up to help the family rebuild their life. To find the fundraiser, search “The Coyle’s Family Assistance Fund” on the website or app. Their goal is $30,000 and so far just over $1,000 has been donated. 

The Coyle’s have four children and this isn’t the first time they have suffered from a fire. In Aug. 2017, a truck and trailer carrying all of their possessions caught fire on their way to Oregon.

 

