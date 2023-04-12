Family item giveaway this weekend

Grace upon Grace Project in Stansbury ♦

This weekend, Stansbury Park’s Grace Upon Grace Project bi-annual giveaway project will take place on April 1.

The giveaway is for members of the community who are in need of clothes, baby and children items, books, and shoes. It will be held at the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center located at 417 Benson Road from 10 a.m. to noon.

During the free event, members of the community will be able to pick up items for themselves and their families including clothes for all sizes, books, toys, strollers, highchairs, jumpers, cribs, and other baby items, along with shoes and bedding.

There are no requirements to be able to pick up items at the event.

“We are wanting as many families as possible to be able to get necessities and essentials that they need,” Mischa Smedley, creator and organizer of the event said. “Our goal is to keep items that still have lots of life in them out of the landfill in Tooele County.”

During the event, those attending are being asked to bring one full-size hygiene item, like deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, soap, a toothbrush, or toothpaste to donate as an admission ticket.

Although encouraged, the hygiene item isn’t a requirement to be able to attend the event.

For each hygiene item donated, individuals will be entered into a raffle to win one of three baskets with items from local businesses including a date night basket, self-care basket, and a family night basket each valued at over $200, according to Smedley.

After the event, the hygiene items will be donated to the Tooele County School District Student Resource Center.

Volunteers have been collecting gently used items from members of the community for months to prepare for the giveaway event.

A business donated a storage unit in Grantsville for them to keep their items in until the event, and another company will provide a large vehicle to transport the items from the storage unit to the stake center where the event will be held.

“We are so grateful for those two partnerships,” Smedley said.

The event will take around 75 volunteers to put on. Smedley encourages anyone who needs something to visit the event.

“We have so much stuff and it’s never all gone by the end of our event,” Smedley said. “We are encouraging people to take enough stuff for their families for the next six months. No matter economic status, we are encouraging everyone to come get whatever they need. There are no judgments, no requirements, no stipulations, and no questions. We just want people to come get what their families need.”

The Grace Upon Grace project first began in the spring of 2021 after Smedley was reading the Bible in John 1:16 where the phrase “grace upon grace” stood out to her.

“I was like, ‘This is what loving thy neighbor should feel like, like giving grace and receiving grace,’” she explained.

After reading the verse, Smedley was reminded of a program at Brigham Young University where her husband attended to obtain a degree in business administration and law school.

The program allowed students in the programs to pick up gently used items for free while they were in school.

“I was like, ‘Why isn’t there something like this out here [in Stansbury] where people could donate the things they don’t need that still have lots of life left and get stuff back in return, like a revolving door of giving and getting type of thing?’ So, I decided to start my own event,” Smedley explained.

The first year’s event was held in Smedley’s back yard with items her friends had donated.

Last month, the Grace Upon Grace Project was awarded nonprofit status.

“We are so excited that we have grown,” Smedley said.

To learn more, please visit “The Grace Upon Grace Project” page on Facebook with the black and white logo.