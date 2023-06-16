Family of Delores (Ling) White

Words cannot express our gratitude for the tremendous out pouring of support on the passing of Delores (Ling) White, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother. We are humbled and comforted by the many expressions of sympathy we received. We will cherish and never forget the love and support.

To the EMT’s who labored to assist Ling, thank you

To Tate Mortuary staff for their selfless service and assistance, thank you

To our neighbors at Stansbury Park (Captain’s Island) for bringing us meals, thanks you so much.

To the Chamorro (Guam) Community of Tooele , Stansbury Park and Magna. Dankulu Na Si Yuus Maase! You stood with us daily from Ling’s passing to her funeral. For preparing the delicious meal and setting up the Stansbury Park clubhouse for the reception, a great big Dankulo Na Si Yuus Maase!

To the pastor of St. Marguerite, Father Rafael, thank you for administering the last rites to Ling and Deacon Rick, who assisted. Thank you also to staff, Helen and Silvia for their assistance. Thank you also to the choir for the beautiful music at the funeral mass and thank you to the parish community for the outpouring of support.

With kind regards,

Bill, Monica, Ron (Megan), John (Katie) Mia and Josh, Scott (Eryn) Aislyn, Nolan, Mason and Ashlyn