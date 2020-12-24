Family of Isaac Paul Trujillo

Chris, Janet & Vanessa Trujillo would like to express a heartfelt Thank You to friends and family for the many cards, flowers, messages, love and support following the passing of Isaac Paul Trujillo. Your generosity through the Go Fund Me and Venmo donations have helped us immensely during our time of grief.

Words cannot express our gratitude for all of your thoughts, prayers, and love.

We would also like to thank Father Ken Vialpando for the funeral service at the Catholic Church, and a special thank you to Jay R. Didericksen Memorial.