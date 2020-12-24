Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

December 24, 2020
Family of Isaac Paul Trujillo

Chris, Janet & Vanessa Trujillo would like to express a heartfelt Thank You to friends and family for the many cards, flowers, messages, love and support following the passing of Isaac Paul Trujillo. Your generosity through the Go Fund Me and Venmo donations have helped us immensely during our time of grief. 

Words cannot express our gratitude for all of your thoughts, prayers, and love. 

We would also like to thank Father Ken Vialpando for the funeral service at the Catholic Church, and a special thank you to Jay R. Didericksen Memorial.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top