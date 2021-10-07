Family restores old property to open businesses

A local family is restoring an historic property on Tooele City’s Main Street that they purchased with the intent of turning the home and property into several businesses.

Michelle Jensen and her family have been fixing up an old house and cleaning up property at 311 S. Main Street since February 2019.

Since the early 2000’s Jensen has had the dream of purchasing the property and fixing up the house.

The red brick house at the front of the property was built sometime after 1850.

“I used to walk by this place all the time, because I had young kids at the time and I just saw that it just sat here,” Jensen said. “It was vacant for about 10 years. We tried to buy this place in 2007 but the timing was a little bit off. I kept my eye on it and in 2019, we negotiated with the new owner and I told her that I needed the property so she sold it to me. It has been so special. I didn’t want to see this house forgotten or torn down.”

While remodeling, Jensen tried to keep the old feeling of the historic home intact.

In the bathrooms, Jensen framed and hung old newspapers her and her family found in the walls while remodeling. She also kept some of the walls the same and kept the original wood floors, as well as some of the original doors.

“It’s been a lot of work and it’s taken us a lot of time,” Jensen said. “My husband, Weston has been our guide through all of this remodeling. He is a general contractor and there isn’t anything he can’t do. We have [Jensen, her husband, and children] all worked together pooling our talents to make something incredible. It has been a joy.”

“We found a photo from 1904 and there was this cute little family living here,” Jensen said.

Now that the old house is remodeled, Jensen plans on using it as a small event venue, called the Pear Place, for baby showers, office parties, and birthday parties.

“We actually already have our first booking and I’m so excited,” Jensen said.

They will also host seasonal boutiques with home goods several times a year in the house and craft classes.

Remodeling the house was the biggest job that the Jensen family has completed on the property so far.

“There were raccoons and birds living here when we bought it,” Jensen said. “We built the whole property around the old historic house.”

There used to be a car repair shop and garage on the property and Jensen decided to build a coffee shop modeled after it.

“I am excited to learn the business of coffee,” Jensen said. “It was so fun to recreate the garage. We have wood in the coffee shop from the old house. We think it’s about 95 years old. We tried to save all of the wood that we could also from the mechanic shop that was here before too.”

Called Oquirrh Brews, a friend of the Jensen family will run the coffee shop.

“We are so excited to have our good friend Alisa Terna here to run the coffee shop,” Jensen said. “She loves coffee and has been a barista for 10 years.”

The coffee shop, which will include a drive-thru, will serve all types of coffee drinks, lemonade, smoothies, a light breakfast and lunch, and desserts.

“We want to keep our food fresh and interesting, so we will change it up a lot,” Jensen explained. “We have an advantage of being locally owned. We can create a menu that is unique. I like that, because we will be different and have variety.”

Jensen hopes to be able to open the coffee shop the weekend of Halloween.

“We are shooting for the week of Halloween, if we can get our check list and inspections done before then. If not, it will be open in the next few weeks after that,” Jensen said.

There will be a small gift shop located in the coffee shop with items for all ages, including jams, nuts, flasks, hand towels, baby items, mug cakes, t-shirts, and jewelry.

“We wanted to have gifts with everyone in mind,” Jensen said.

There will also be a few tables outside for customers to enjoy their coffee.

Next to the coffee shop, Jensen’s family has been fixing up an old garage, which will be used as an event venue. It can sit 150 people.

“Eventually, we will use the area as a venue and there will be a porch area outside when we get our back parking lot finished,” Jensen explained.

A two-story home décor store will be built close to the venue.

“We are going to sell home goods,” said Jensen. “We will have anything from wall decorations, to pillows, to table decorations. We want to be a full-service store eventually.”

Jensen plans to open the home goods store sometime next year.

“It all depends on how everything goes when we open,” Jensen said. We are so excited to open the home goods store.”

They may open a store solely selling porch décor on the property in a small house constructed on the property in the 1950’s.

“Eventually we want to get back in here and remodel more,” Jensen said about the potential porch décor store.

Remodeling and decorating is one of Jensen’s favorite things to do.

“I love interior design as a creative outlet,” she said. “It makes me happy to pull color and unique pieces together. I never realized how much I loved it until we had this.”

Jensen thanks her husband and kids for their help remodeling and fixing up the property, along with her friend Nancy Long for sharing her antiques with her to decorate the old house.

