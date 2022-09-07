Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image The Wendover Police investigated a high-speed carsh on the salt last on Sunday.

September 7, 2022
Family speeding through Salt Flats crash Sunday

A family driving on the Salt Flats going over 100 mph crashed into a berm on Sunday.

Wendover Police and Fire, along with the Utah Highway Patrol were called to the Bonneville Salt Flats, approximately 10 miles northeast of Wendover around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday evening.

There they found a 2022 Tesla, occupied by a family of five from Utah County, that had crashed, according to the Wendover Police Department.

Law enforcement determined that the driver of the Tesla was going traveling over 100 mph when they collided with the earthen berm with very little braking.

Occupants of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and seatbelts and airbags were credited for reducing injuries.

All five occupants were transported to the University of Utah Hospital.

The Tesla was totaled in the accident.

 

