Family warns of E. coli dangers after daughter almost died

A Tooele family whose 2-year-old daughter contracted E. coli this summer wants to educate the community about how dangerous the infection can be.

“We ate at a restaurant and within 24 hours, you could tell she was really sick,” said Edward Jones about his daughter Olivia.

The day after the family ate at the restaurant, Jones’ daughter, Olivia, had bloody diarrhea and her symptoms continued to worsen over the next several days.

Jones and his wife, Alesi, took their daughter to several different doctors who told the family that the infection would go away on its own.

“The doctors told us that it was normal for Olivia to have some blood in her stool,” Jones said. “They told us to just let it pass.”

Edward Jones took his daughter home, but he knew something was seriously wrong when he and his wife changed over 90 diapers in 48 hours.

“She had over two diapers changed in an hour, like clockwork- nonstop for two days,”Edward Jones said. “She cried and had extreme abdominal pain. She even stopped eating and almost stopped drinking.”

A few days later, the family received a call that they needed to go to the hospital after results from a stool test came back.

“They said her kidneys had failed and she wasn’t okay,” Edward Jones said.

So, Jones took his daughter into Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The doctors at the hospital gave Olivia dialysis and a few blood transfusions.

“It was scary for a while,” Edward Jones said. “She almost died.”

Nearly two weeks later, Jones’ daughter was released from the hospital, but she may not be out of the woods yet.

“Now that Olivia is home, she gets regular labs to see how she’s doing and check kidney function,” Edward Jones said. “So, from here we just wait to see if she needs a kidney transplant or her kidneys fully recover.”

The Jones family now owes over $150,000 in medical bills, because of problems with insurance.

There is a GoFundMe set up for Olivia. Those interested in donating can find her page by going to gofundme.com and searching “Olivia’s kidney failure fund.”

Donations can also be received through Venmo @oliviaoiaio.

“We really appreciate the love and support from the community,” Edward Jones said. “We wouldn’t be able to do this without everyone’s love and support. I also want to thank my wife, my family, my mom, and my friends for their support.”

The Utah Department of Health told the Jones family that Olivia’s E. coli was part of a nationwide outbreak.

Last year in Tooele County, there were around five documented cases of E. coli but there were over 265,000 in the United States.

“E. coli is super common,” said Jade Murray, epidemiologist at the Tooele County Health Department. “It comes when animal or human feces is not washed off of food correctly and is consumed, which causes an infection in the gastrointestinal tract.”

Symptoms of e-coli include: severe stomach cramps, diarrhea with or without blood, low-grade fever, and vomiting.

“Most people tend to get better between five to seven days but it really just depends on how severe the infection is,” Murray said. “This infection can be very mild or life threatening, depending on the host.”

Although individuals of all ages can become infected with E. coli, the elderly and young children are at a greater risk.

There are many ways to avoid becoming infected, according to Murray.

“You want to make sure you are washing your hands thoroughly with warm water and soap,” she said. “You want to do this after you use the bathroom, before you prepare food, and after you’ve been in contact with animals at a farm or domestic pets. You also want to make sure you are cooking your ground beef, which is where e-coli is typically found, thoroughly. Ground beef should be cooked to at least 160 degrees. Avoiding raw milk or unpasteurized products, like juice, is important.”

Those swimming in a pool or pond should avoid swallowing the water, and when cooking, individuals should avoid using the same cutting board and knife for raw meat and vegetables.

“Olivia is a fighter and I just want people to know to be careful to avoid getting E. coli,” Edward Jones said.