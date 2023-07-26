Fanfest to take center stage

Thousands of country music fans are flocking to the Deseret Peak Complex today for the opening of campsites and the start of music for the four-day Country Fan Fest. Headliners feature Sawyer Brown in the campground stage on Wednesday night. On the Main Stage, Parker McCollum headlines on Thursday, Cody Johnson on Friday and Hardy on Saturday. Local favorites Carver Louis and Jagertown will be on the Saturday campground stage afterparty. There will be at least 21 individuals or groups listed as performing during the four days on Country Fan Fest’s website. Check online at countryfanfest.com for availability of tickets.