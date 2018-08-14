Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Fans look at a Ferrari 488 GT3 prior to the Pirelli World Challenge GT SprintX race Saturday at Utah Motorsports Campus.
  • Race cars battle it out on the track at UMC.
  • Marco Soto shines up the front body of the SIN R1 race car. The SIN R1 car sponsored by Racers Edge Motorsports and driven by Harry Gottsacker finished in first-place on Sunday and in second-place on Saturday.
  • GTS driver Jenny Gannett signs an autograph for race fan Taya Bean Saturday at Utah Motorsports Campus.

August 14, 2018
Fast Cars at Utah Motorsports Campus

High performance race cars challenged the Utah Motorsports Campus track during four days of racing last weekend at the Pirelli World Challenge Grand Prix of Utah.

Aston Martins, Audis, Bentleys, Lamborghinis, McLarens, Ferraris, Porsches and Maseratis graced the track during the event.

Next stop for the Pirelli World Challenge will be Watkins Glen, New York, Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

The Lucas Off Road Racing Series will be the next main event at UMC on Aug. 24-25 with the main races under the lights starting at 7 p.m. each day.

The American Historic Racing Association will hold its 13th Annual Bonneville Vintage Grand Prix Motorcycle Festival at UMC on Sept. 1-2.

The vintage motorcycle festival is the longest-running event at the motorsports campus.

