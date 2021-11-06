Fatal accident at Midvalley Highway and Parachute Lane

UDOT announces planned improvements for intersection ♦

One driver died and another received minor injuries in an early morning traffic accident at the intersection of the Midvalley Highway and Parachute Lane.

A cement mixer truck was traveling north east on the Midvalley Highway near mile marker 1 at the Parachute Lane intersection at approximately 4:19 a.m. on Saturday. A Dodge Durango was traveling westbound on Pole Canyon Road towards Grantsville. The Durango did not stop for the stop sign at the intersection and was struck by the cement truck on the driver side, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Durango was killed on impact. The driver of the cement truck sustained only minor injuries. The name of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of family, UHP officials said.

The Utah Department of Transportation said that while this intersection meets safety standards,they are taking additional steps to further enhance the visibility of the stop sign at Parachute Lane.

UDOT’s planned improvements include; installing a stop sign with a blinking LED light border, painting “STOP” messages on the pavement ahead of the signs, placing reflective material on the stop sign post to increase visibility and adding signage to indicate a T intersection ahead.

“Roadway safety is a combination of engineering and driver behavior. UDOT continues to encourage all drivers at this location and throughout Utah to drive alert and obey all traffic laws and signage,” said UDOT in a Facebook post in response to the accident.