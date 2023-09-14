Fatal accident on SR-112 on Sept. 13 at 1:50 p.m. closes highway for 4 hour investigation ♦

An accident on SR-112, which runs between Grantsville and Tooele City, on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 13, left an elderly woman dead after she lost control of her vehicle that was being towed by her husband.

The accident occurred just northwest of the Deseret Peak Complex in Grantsville near mile marker two on SR-112 around 1:50 p.m.

At the time of the accident the elderly couple were headed towards Tooele traveling eastbound. A man was driving a vehicle towing his wife behind him in a Chevy Corvair, according to Lt. Jeffery Watson with the Grantsville Police Department.

For an unknown reason, the woman lost control of her vehicle and began spinning into oncoming, westbound traffic and went sideways. Her vehicle was struck by another vehicle driven by an elderly woman on the driver’s side door in the westbound lane.

The woman in the towed car was killed instantly on impact, Watson said.

The vehicle in the westbound lane may have flipped over the top of the towed car, rolled, and came to rest on its roof. The woman in the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The man towing his wife sustained no injuries and his vehicle wasn’t damaged.

At the time of the accident, the man towing his wife was traveling slowly and going straight on the roadway.

“He was towing her the best he could,” Watson said. “We aren’t looking to charge him with anything. “There was no excessive speed and no curves involved. She just lost control and the car started to spin around … We just don’t know why.”

SR-112 was closed for around four hours while Utah Highway Patrol officers assisted Grantsville Police with investigation on the scene.

Tooele County Sheriff’s Office deputies also assisted on scene.