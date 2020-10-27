Fatal accident on SR-112 on Sunday morning possibly weather related

Tooele County’s first snowfall may have caused a fatal weather-related accident on SR-112.

A call came in to the Tooele County dispatch center just after 8 a.m. on Sunday according to Lieutenant Lonnie Collings, with the Tooele City Police Department.

When Tooele and Grantsville City police arrived on scene, east of Sheep Lane, they found that the driver of a blue passenger car was headed east and lost control of his vehicle on slick roads.

He hit a black SUV on the passenger side resulting in an accident.

Both vehicles only had one male occupant.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a hurt leg.

The male in the blue passenger car died on scene.

He has been identified as a 29-year-old male but police haven’t released his name, according to Collings.

It is unknown if the driver of the blue passenger car was speeding at the time of the accident.

Weather is being investigated as a probable cause in the accident.