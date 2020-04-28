Fatal ATV accident at Five Mile Pass

Busy outdoor recreation weekend for Tooele County hot spots ♦

An ATV accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon at Fivemile Pass Recreation Area killed one man and injured another. Police warn individuals to be careful while out recreating.

Two males were riding in a Razor ATV when the accident occurred, according to patrol Lt. Eli Wayman with the Tooele County Sheriff’s office.

“It appears that they took a jump at an excessive speed,” he said. “There was an impact in the ground where they rolled several times. The Razor was on it’s top when they were found. They were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.”

The two men were in their twenties and were found by individuals passing by and their friends.

CPR was performed on the man driving, but police said that he was probably dead upon impact.

The passenger was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City and has since been discharged.

He said he has no memory of the events that unfolded.

Wayman said individuals should be careful while driving ATV’s.

“These machines are pretty powerful and people need to take the correct safety precautions,” he said.

Another individual was hurt in an accident and flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City in roughly the same location.

Other accidents were reported at Knoll’s Recreation Area and in Davenport Canyon.

“A lot of people were out this weekend,” said Wayman. “Police did overtime shifts in the Vernon area because there were so many people. With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, it’s given people a reason to get out.”