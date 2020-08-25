Fatal auto/pedestrian accident on SR-36

Victim and suspect in Thursday’s accident identified ♦

The name of the victim and suspect in Thursday morning’s fatal auto pedestrian accident on state Route 36 in Erda have been released.

Grant Goodwin, 40, of Stansbury Park, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on SR-36 at milepost 58 near Cimmarron Way, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Goodwin was running on the right shoulder of southbound traffic in an unknown direction.

Physical evidence indicated the driver of a 2016 Ford Escape drifted off onto the shoulder and struck the pedestrian.

Signs of impairment and alcohol use were observed from the driver, according to Sgt. Nick Street, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer.

The driver has been identified as Max J. Pagano, according to a probable cause statement by UHP.

Pagano told a UHP officer that he was traveling southbound on SR-36 on his way to work when he saw something and attempted to brake and swerve to the left. He then hit what he thought was a deer. He stated he didn’t realize it was a person until he stopped his vehicle and walked back, according to the probable cause statement.

After completing field tests at the Tooele UHP office, a UHP officer believed Pagano was impaired. A breath test provided a result of 0.125, according to the probable cause statement.

The legal blood alcohol content limit for driving in Utah is 0.05.

Pagano has been charged in 3rd District Court with automobile homicide, criminal negligence, and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.