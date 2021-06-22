Fatal plane crash ignites forest fire

Fire off of Hickman Canyon road currently zero percent contained ♦

The Morgan Canyon Fire, near Hickman Canyon road in the Deseret Peak Wilderness Area, has been burning since Thursday evening.

Fire authorities have asked that those curious to stay away and let them do their job.

The fire was reported Thursday evening and was caused by an airplane that crashed, according to Sierra Hellstrom, U.S Forest Service representative.

“When the fire started, crews were dispatched immediately,” she said. “We have been in full suppression since the beginning of the fire. With the weather and wind, we have been having, and the drought, we are in full suppression.”

Since the fire began, crews have been fighting it by helicopter and by hiking up to its location high in the mountains.

“The wilderness up there is very steep and rough and that’s why we’ve seen so much growth from this fire,” said Hellstrom. “It’s almost inaccessible for firefighters up there and it makes it very hard to drop retardant or water right where you need it to be. So, our fire managers are always evaluating safe areas that we can work on suppressing this fire.”

Firefighters who have hiked up the mountain are creating vegetation breaks and indirect lines to fight the fire.

“We have been in discussion with local fire agencies about the quickest way to put this out and the safest way to put this out. It’s dangerous, because the fire fighters up there are dealing with many hazards- rolling rocks down the hill, trees that are falling- and it’s not always the safest place to fight a fire,” Hellstom explained.

The current weather had made it hard for firefighters to fight the fire.

“With the weather we have been having, and red flag warnings it’s made it very difficult but out first priority is always firefighter safety,” Hellstrom said. So, they are looking at more of an indirect tactic, rather than putting firefighters right on the line fighting that fire. We hope to be able to slow it down and contain it.”

The fire has burned over 157 acres and is zero percent contained, according to Hellstrom.

No structures are at risk, but residents should prepare for the worst case scenario.

“There are no structures at risk right now,” said Hellstrom. “Although, with the movement that we have seen yesterday (Sunday) with the high winds and red flag warnings, they are looking in advance of the fire at what could be in danger in a couple of days. At this time residents who live anywhere near the fire don’t need to be concerned but this is a time we always emphasize to people, you know-be prepared. Make sure you are signed up for emergency alerts for the county and just be preparing. Be thinking, if I had to leave, what are things I would take? We don’t want to cause any concerns for anyone. There is no immediate threat of an evacuation but the time to prepare for an evacuation is never when the threat is here but beforehand, preparing.”

People should stay off of Hickman Canyon Road and allow firefighters to do their jobs, said Hellstrom.

“This is a narrow, not well accessible road and it is the road that we are taking crews in and out of,” she explained. “That’s where the engines, and the water tenders, and everyone are coming in and out of. We are asking the public to avoid that area and avoid turning off onto that road. We have come into issues with people turning off onto the road to see the fire and this blocks the equipment from coming up and down. We also have crews up the road sleeping and people keep coming up the road into the night. So, we would just ask people to avoid that road. They are welcome to come up that Mormon Trail Road and pulling off there is fine.”

The Northern Utah Interagency Incident Management team is currently managing the fire.

The U.S Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the State of Utah, Grantsville and Tooele Fire Departments, and the Tooele County Sherriff’s Department, among others, are all working together to extinguish the fire.