Fatalities on Utah roads increased in 2020

Fatalities on Utah roads in 2020 increased significantly, leaving Highway Patrol officers perplexed, and 2021 statistics are not looking good, either.

Last week, the Utah Highway Patrol released its fatality statistics for 2020.

They said that although traffic in Utah had decreased by 13% in 2020, traffic-related fatalities increased by 11%.

Although Highway Patrol officers don’t know exactly why fatalities increased last year, they have a pretty good idea.

“We can’t ignore the fact that vehicle miles traveled was down 13% in 2020,” said Nick Street, public information officer. “Based on that, we should have seen less traffic related fatalities, but the fact that we saw an increase must have had something to do with issues related to the pandemic.”

During the pandemic, the roads may have been filled with risk-takers, according to Street.

“It’s interesting, because initially in the pandemic you had mandates advising people to stay safe and stay home, so people who are not risk takers listened and they stayed home,” Street said. “That made the roads less congested but also put roads in the hands of those who weren’t necessarily interested in the stay safe stay home initiative. So, you had higher risk-taking individuals out on the road. Some people weren’t taking risks and had jobs to go to but there may be something to the fact that people who generally accept a lot more risk in life or engage in risky behavior were in higher numbers in traffic.

“These people are going to be the people who speed on the road and engage in other risks while driving,” Street added. “Maybe their behaviors in risk taking translated to laws being broken on our roads, which potentially could have had something to do with an increase of fatalities, because all of the fatalities we have seen have been behavior related. This was the cause in 97% of all fatalities last year.”

The behavior-related fatalities included speeding, not wearing seatbelts, DUIs and others, according to Street.

2020 also saw a significant increase in DUIs and a 50% increase in officer pursuits.

Because of the increase in fatalities last year, the Highway Patrol and Zero Fatalities released a short video campaign called “Our Lies Cost Lives.”

“There are misconceptions about what is right and wrong behind the wheel,” Street said, explaining the campaign. “Everyone has their own idea of what is right on the roads and if you look at it objectively, many people are wrong about their ideas on the road. Some people have told themselves things about driving and it gets to the point where it is a lie they believe. So, like people tell lies like, ‘I know I should buckle up but I am only going down to the store in my small town,’ or ‘I only text at stoplights.’ Those little lies we tell ourselves are the reason why we created the campaign.”

The video for the campaign shows a lie detector machine running and drawing lines over a photo of a family with voices of individuals telling themselves lies about their driving.

“It’s pretty impactful,” Street said.

“We are asking people to self-reflect on their own driving behavior and just really critically objectively look at some of the little things you do that you might not realize might affect others while you’re out on the road,” Street continued. “We want to work to change the bad behaviors that we all have, because you would be reminded to self-reflect and think you are doing nothing wrong.”

So far this year, the fatalities have not decreased.

A report released Monday identified 48 fatal crashes that resulted in 53 deaths so far this year in the state of Utah.

There were 36 fatal crashes that resulted in 39 deaths during the same time period in 2020.

“We are 14 deaths ahead of last year,” said Street. “These are lives. These are people who were just trying to get from A to B on Utah roadways and they are no longer with us. That is concerning. We had a bad year last year and this year we are already exceeding it.”

Tooele County had a problem with buckling up and males driving large pickup trucks may be at more of a risk, according to Street.

“You have a lot of individuals out there driving large pickup trucks,” he said, referencing Tooele County. “We have found that there is a group of 18- to 44-year-old males who are the biggest numbers when it comes to deceased individuals in our fatalities. As you can imagine, it is based on behaviors that get that demographic into trouble but the No. 1 reason is seatbelts. In doing our surveys, we have realized that people driving trucks are less likely to put on their seatbelts and that demographic I mentioned is less likely to buckle up.”

Although 90% of Utah drivers say they buckle up, over half of all fatal crashes occur from drivers not buckling up.

“If I had to really drive home a point to you folks out there in Tooele County, the most important is that people that don’t wear their seatbelts make up more than half of the vehicular fatalities in the State of Utah,” said Street.