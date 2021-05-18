Father and sons lost near Knolls Recreation Area found

A father and two sons who were recreating in an area by Knolls became disoriented and lost were found the next day by a Search and Rescue team member.

On Saturday a family and friends, which included a father and his two sons, were camping at the Knolls Recreation Area, according to Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer.

“At about 6 p.m., the father and two boys went for a ride,” he said. “Each boy was on their own individual motorcycle and the father was riding a four wheeler. They were going to go for a short ride that evening. They told everyone where they were going and which direction they were headed. While they were on the ride a big dust storm came through and it seems that when the dust storm subsided it got them turned around.”

The father and two boys headed back to where they thought their camp was, which ended up being the wrong direction, according to Wimmer.

“Darkness was moving in on them and so they didn’t make it back to camp that evening. We got a call around 11 p.m. saying that they went for a ride and they didn’t come back. The family was looking for them and couldn’t find them,” said Wimmer.

The sheriff’s department called in a Department of Public Safety helicopter to search for the lost individuals but they were unsuccessful.

“They couldn’t locate them,” Wimmer stated. “The night set in and we had no idea where they were or where to look, because the area where they were supposed to be was searched pretty well, so they ended up spending the night out lost.”

The next morning, the search continued with volunteers, the Department of Public Safety, search and rescue teams, and the Sheriff’s Department.

Finally, a search and rescue team member in the Department of Public Safety helicopter located the four-wheeler and two motorcycles.

“The search and rescue team member saw a set of tracks that looked like a four wheeler and two motorcycles, so they started tracking that the best they could and yesterday afternoon about 2:30 or 3 they found the machines. So, then they put the search and rescue member down on the ground and he started tracking the footprints leading away from the machines. There were three sets of footprints. Then, the helicopter would pick the search and rescue member up and they would fly until they couldn’t discern where the footprints were. They then put him back on the ground and they would leapfrog and eventually they caught up to the father and two sons walking. They were able to fit them all in the helicopter and get them back,” Wimmer explained.

The lost individuals were found about 50 miles away from their campsite at around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Wimmer.

“That was one reason it took us so long to locate them, because no one had any idea that they had gone that far,” Wimmer said.

The father and sons abandoned their equipment because they ran out of fuel and the battery on the father’s cell phone died, so he wasn’t able to be tracked.

“The family feels blessed and we are very fortunate to have had a good outcome,” Wimmer said. “They were exhausted and a little bit dehydrated, so we gave them water. All things considered; they were pretty well prepared for the nature of their quick ride. They had some extra water with them and some granola bars. This probably gave them the energy to keep going and keep looking for camp. Obviously the longer a search goes on, the more worried we get and we are thankful we were able to find them on time. They were in a very remote area of the county near the Pony Express Trail. Callao isn’t much of a town but that was probably the nearest town to them.”