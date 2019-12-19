Father of benefit fund family grateful for community help

Olive Fifita pulled into the driveway of his Tooele home on Monday after having spent several hours at the hospital. He sat in his truck wondering how he was going to break the terrible news to his children.

His wife, Oto’ota, was pronounced dead by the medical staff at Mountain West Medical center that morning after hours of resuscitation. She had suffered a heart attack that occurred earlier that morning.

Oto’ota leaves behind Olive and their nine children: Paul, 21; Sarah, 20; Sila, 17; Fine,14; Garrett,12; Mele,10; Topui, 8; Emosi, 6; and Olive Jr., 3. A tenth child named Garret, who was born in 2003, passed away soon after from sudden infant death syndrome.

Olive stepped out of his truck and walked toward the front door of his home, feeling weighed down with the burden of notifying his children about the death of their mother. He opened the door and called his children to meet him in the den.

“Before I even broke the news to them, they came around and hugged me and said “Dad, it’s OK. It’s OK. We know’,” Olive said.

“That took out the burden for me and that’s how I know that their mom did everything before she left. She prepared them for a time like this,” he said.

Oto’ota had been suffering from heart problems for roughly two years when she died. Olive and his family take great solace in the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Olive attributes Oto’ota’s parenting, and her knowledge of the church’s teachings concerning life after death, to have prepared the children for her absence.

“If she was still here, I would thank her for her knowledge in the Lord Jesus Christ and passing that knowledge onto our children so that they can build their foundation around Him. I thank her for giving me these 10 children,” Olive said with pride. His voice cracked and tears welled in his eyes.

“Just — really good children,” he affirmed.

According to Olive, because of the comfort that the family’s faith has given them, it has helped to ease the pain, especially with the tragedy of having to watch his children lose their mother so soon before Christmas.

“The kids are going to be without their mom before Christmas, but because of the knowledge that we have, the children know that their mom is here in spirit, even though she’s not here physically,” Olive said.

“We will miss her, but we know that she’s here still and it’s a very comforting feeling to have,” he added. “Since she passed, I can feel her by my side. I can’t explain it, but it’s just something I feel. I can feel her tell me that everything will be OK, especially at times when I can’t sleep at night without her. But I can feel her tell me that everything will be OK and it finally helps me close my eyes and fall asleep. I have a connection with her because of the love that we have for each other.”

The Fifita family has accepted the offer to be the recipient family of the 2019 Tooele Transcript Benefit Fund after being nominated by a reader who hoped to light the burden and bring good cheer to the family during Christmas.

This is the 42nd year for the benefit fund, which has been held every Christmas since 1977. The benefit fund helps either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Individuals or families are nominated by readers and selected by the newspaper. Readers then donate cash or make other contributions. All received proceeds are presented to the individual or family on or before Christmas.

When describing how Olive and his family felt as recipients of the benefit fund, he likened the act to a “pure Christlike gesture.”

“I don’t even know these people and yet, they’re willing to help my family, and the story of the Good Samaritan is the best example of who these people are. That’s how I feel about these people in the community,” Olive said while wept lightly.

“They have the pure love of Christ. I don’t know them and yet they are willing to help out in a time like this. My family is forever grateful to them,” he said.

Olive noted that in Polynesian culture, the immediate and extended families will get together and give money and other gifts to give to the family experiencing great loss. He said that the benefit fund will also provide much needed financial assistance.

“Oh, man – it’s really going to be a big help,” he said.

“It’s going to help us get food, clothes, and other essentials for the children and it may even help us with their education — something their mom always stressed the importance of,” Olive said. “My son is currently attending the University of Utah. Their mom always reminded them to never forget their education.”

According to Olive, Oto’ota’s funeral is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Tooele Utah Valley View Stake Center, 332 E. 1000 North in Tooele.

Donations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074, or made online at gofundme.com/transcript-bulletin-benefit-fund. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street south of Tooele City Hall.