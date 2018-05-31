FBI issues warning about making hoax threats at public

Consequences could result in federal charges and prison sentence ♦

Following shootings like those at Santa Fe High School and Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the FBI and law enforcement around the nation often see an increase in threats of similar violence.

The FBI launched a new campaign last week to educate the public on the consequence of posting hoax threats, which could result in federal charges with a five-year prison sentence, according to a release. Law enforcement follow up on all threats, real or hoax, which can drain resources and cost taxpayers’ money.

Tooele County law enforcement don’t see many hoax threats, according to Tooele County Sheriff’s Lt. Eli Wayman and Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen.

Earlier this year, the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office sent additional deputies to Stansbury Park schools after threats were made against a SHS, Wayman said. The threat was investigated and determined to be a school with the same abbreviation in a different state.

Hansen said there were six threat cases since October but five of the six were not hoax threats directed at schools or public places. He said in one case, a female student posted a threat on social media but the post was immediately taken down.

Both Hansen and Wayman said most of the instances of threats are made by students who make inappropriate comments when they’re upset.

“We have had children make comments on social media which were dealt with quickly through school, parents and law enforcement working together and most appeared to be statements made in bravado rather than with intent,” Wayman said.

A lot of the time, threats are just offhand comments or, as in two cases, a student making a finger gun at another, according to Hansen. He said in one case, a student made a threat since they knew they’d get sent home from school.

“It’s not something to be joked about,” Hansen said.

Hansen said the police department investigates any threat made and when appropriate, charges are filed by the department.

“We take them all seriously,” Hansen said.

The public contacting law enforcement is crucial to curbing hoax threats, according to the FBI. If someone witnesses suspicious behavior or believes there is a potential threat, they can contact local law enforcement by calling 911 or contacting the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.