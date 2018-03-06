February weather brings above-normal snowfall

But overall water year is still several inches below normal ♦

Tooele City received 20.5 inches of snow for February with more than half of that amount falling Feb.18-19 with 13 inches of snow, according to Ned Bevan, local weather observer for the National Weather Service.

The good news is normal snowfall for February in Tooele City is 14.1 inches.

Total precipitation for the month measured at 1.21 inches compared to normal precipitation at 1.33 inches.

Total snowfall for the first five months of the water year for Tooele stands at 39.5 inches compared to normal snowfall of 57.6 inches.

Total precipitation for the water year by the end of February was 4.13 inches compared to normal precipitation of 7.38 inches.

Tooele City hit a high of 59 degrees on Feb. 2, 8 and 9. The coldest temperature for the month came on Feb. 21 when it dropped to 5 degrees.

Grantsville received 13.3 inches of snow for February compared to normal snowfall of 7.5 inches, according to the NWS. Grantsville received .81 inches of precipitation compared to a normal February precipitation of .97 inches.

Temperatures in Grantsville were about normal for February at 32.4 degrees. Normal temperature for the month is 33.2 degrees.

Troy Brosten, hydrologist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, said Tooele Valley Basin SnoTel sites measure 52 percent of normal of snow-water equivalent on March 1, but jumped to 56 percent of normal on Monday.

Tooele received 4 inches of snow and .25 inches of precipitation on Friday and Saturday, according to Bevan.

The Rocky Basin SnoTel site in Settlement Canyon recorded 9.4 inches of snow-water equivalent on Tuesday morning. Normal snow-water equivalent at Rocky Basin for this date is 17.4 inches. Tuesday’s measurement was 54 percent of normal.

Mining Fork SnoTel site in the Stansbury Mountains recorded 8.0 inches of snow-water equivalent on Tuesday morning. Normal snow-water equivalent at Mining Fork for this date is 15.2 inches.

Vernon Creek SnoTel site recorded 5.0 inches of snow-water equivalent on Tuesday morning. Normal snow-water equivalent at Vernon Creek for this date is 8.6 inches.

Brosten said Grantsville Reservoir is currently at 72-percent capacity while Settlement Canyon Reservoir is at 75-percent capacity.