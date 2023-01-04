Federal infrastructure law funds $6 million for Ibapah Road 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced on Dec. 21, 2022, that the Biden-Harris administration has awarded $6 million from the new Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program to Tooele County, Juab County, and Goshute Indian Reservation to support their Ibapah Road Safety and Rehabilitation Project.

The project will repave the roadway surface, improve and widen shoulders, update signing, renovate culverts and install guardrails, on an approximately 35-mile segment of Ibapah Road from the Utah-Nevada border to the origination of the road in Juab County.

The improved roadway will enhance safety, increase reliability, and improve mobility for the Tribal community on the Goshute Reservation, and other residents of the economically disadvantaged Deep Creek Valley.

It will reduce emergency vehicle response times and improve access to essential goods, services, education facilities, and economic opportunity in nearby Wendover for Tribal residents.

Due to decades of disinvestment, around 13% of rural roads and 10% of off-system bridges, most of which are in rural areas, are in poor condition. The fatality rate on rural roads is also two times greater than on urban roads. Facing these sobering figures, the Biden Administration made supporting Americans living in rural areas a top priority. And with a total of $44 billion available through the infrastructure law to help rural communities repair and improve their roads, bridges, airports, ports, and transit systems, USDOT is leading the charge to help rebuild rural transportation systems to benefit residents for decades to come.

“Infrastructure investments haven’t always reached rural America, leaving far too many roads, bridges and other parts of the transportation system across our country in disrepair,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Today’s announcement is one of many ways this administration is delivering the investments that rural communities have gone without for far too long, modernizing transportation, creating economic opportunity and making life better for millions of people.”

The program, which is new this year thanks to President Biden’s historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure, will invest a total of approximately $2 billion through 2026 for projects that improve highways, bridges, and tunnels, address highway safety, increase access to agricultural, commercial, energy, or freight facilities that support the economy, and bring flexible transit services to rural and Tribal areas. The Department of Transportation received applications requesting approximately $10 billion in funding, far exceeding the nearly $300 million in 2022 funding available.

Applications were evaluated based on several criteria, including project readiness, cost-effectiveness, and whether the project supported critical goals like enhancing safety, increasing mobility and reliability, improving resiliency and restoring infrastructure to a state of good repair. Applicants for the RURAL program also benefited from a streamlined application process that reduced the burden for applicants by allowing them to submit one application for three different grant programs: RURAL, the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, and the new National Infrastructure Project Assistance program.

In Utah, over the next five years President Biden’s infrastructure law will invest $2.6 billion in roads and bridges, $665 million for public transportation, $36 million for electric vehicle charging, and $181 million for airports.